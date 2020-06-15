Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.86 and last traded at $95.84, 721,911 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 508,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.09.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 292.08, a current ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,007,000 after purchasing an additional 791,364 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,351,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 268,424 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 584,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.
About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
