Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.86 and last traded at $95.84, 721,911 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 508,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 292.08, a current ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,007,000 after purchasing an additional 791,364 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,351,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 268,424 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 584,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

