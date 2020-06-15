Insider Buying: AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Director Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AES stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,792,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

