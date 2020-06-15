Insider Buying: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Acquires 52,939 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 52,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $307,046.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LQDT traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $5.74. 375,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 529,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 90,442 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

