Insider Buying: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Purchases 61,952 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 61,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $350,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $5.74. 375,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.31 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 247,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

