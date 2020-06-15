Insider Buying: Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Purchases 3,460 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 114,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,902. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $349.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,603.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

