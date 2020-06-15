Insider Buying: SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Director Buys 16,935 Shares of Stock

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Director Mark J. Silk bought 16,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $71,465.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark J. Silk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Mark J. Silk bought 8,652 shares of SIFCO Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,684.48.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SIF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 7,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,603. SIFCO Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

