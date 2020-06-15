Insider Buying: Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Chairman Acquires 82,149 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein acquired 82,149 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $510,966.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 455,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,048.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Warren G. Lichtenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Warren G. Lichtenstein acquired 4,511 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $23,186.54.

On Friday, April 17th, Warren G. Lichtenstein acquired 700 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,472.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Warren G. Lichtenstein acquired 2 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $9.60.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Warren G. Lichtenstein bought 400 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,560.00.

NYSE SPLP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. 15,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $149.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. Steel Partners Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $6,082,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Steel Partners by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

