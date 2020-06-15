Insider Selling: Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Thomas Clark Akers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,082.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Clark Akers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anterix alerts:

On Thursday, June 11th, Thomas Clark Akers sold 3,000 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $161,220.00.

NASDAQ ATEX traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.68. 85,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,232. The firm has a market cap of $902.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative net margin of 2,406.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. Analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,981,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,976,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,017,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after buying an additional 166,421 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.