Insider Selling: Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CEO Sells 4,127 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $330,201.27.

Corie S. Barry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Corie S. Barry sold 19 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,274.52.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.01. 2,430,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,290. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

