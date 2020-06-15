Insider Selling: Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells 3,165 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,165 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $253,231.65.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.01. 2,430,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,290. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Nomura decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after acquiring an additional 783,926 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $217,385,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $293,073,000 after buying an additional 329,043 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

