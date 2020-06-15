Insider Selling: Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Charah Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. 48,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,391. Charah Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $164.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charah Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 460.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 115.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

