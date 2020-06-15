Insider Selling: K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Insider Sells 8,162 Shares of Stock

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $206,906.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Jeaho Rhyu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, James Jeaho Rhyu sold 15,000 shares of K12 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $393,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 454,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,596. The stock has a market cap of $992.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23. K12 Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

