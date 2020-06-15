iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Gap Down to $22.84

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $22.84. iShares Latin America 40 ETF shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 2,691,780 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,817,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

