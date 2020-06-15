iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Gap Down to $30.39

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.23, but opened at $30.39. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 64,288,300 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 483.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,551,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542,976 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,945,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 818,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after buying an additional 743,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,871,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,644,000 after acquiring an additional 736,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,403,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,469,000 after acquiring an additional 726,149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

