iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Gap Down to $21.72

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $21.72. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 5,805,182 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

