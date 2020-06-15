iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Down to $57.48

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.49, but opened at $57.48. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $57.48, with a volume of 5,577,600 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 540.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.