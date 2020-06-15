Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Down to $5.15

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.15. Itau Unibanco shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 37,838,300 shares.

ITUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

