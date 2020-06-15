J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Short Interest Update

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 342,400 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the May 14th total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 129,183 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J Alexanders by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 37,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in J Alexanders by 118.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 34,438 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of J Alexanders during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J Alexanders in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.87. 5,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. J Alexanders has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). J Alexanders had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $63.44 million during the quarter.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

