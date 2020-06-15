Jacob Steven Leach Sells 19,129 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $7,207,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $28.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,343. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $428.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 15.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 42.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.43.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

