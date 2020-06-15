JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.14. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 6,507,808 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAKK. Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 405.92%. Equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axar Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 408,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,164,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.