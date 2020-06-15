James S. Bunch Purchases 1,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,472. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $272.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.