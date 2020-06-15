James S. Bunch Purchases 1,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,472. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $272.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
GNTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.