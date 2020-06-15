JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $53.02 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.02.

Several research analysts have commented on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,195,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 686.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,147,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,300 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 50.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,024,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,546,000 after acquiring an additional 589,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.51. 11,959,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,835,742. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.