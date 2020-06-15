Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Shares Up 5.8%

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.13, 1,002,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 924,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

