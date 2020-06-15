Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $1.47

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.47. Jianpu Technology shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 5,674,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65.

Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.08 million for the quarter.

About Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

