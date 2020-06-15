Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,500 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,203.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSWI traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $69.04. 113,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,146. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter.

CSWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth about $10,101,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 479,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,101,000 after acquiring an additional 140,840 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 192,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 100,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $3,340,000. Finally, THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $3,085,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.