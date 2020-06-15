JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) announced a dividend on Monday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JETI traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 113.50 ($1.44). 37,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 has a twelve month low of GBX 78.80 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 176.89 ($2.25). The company has a market cap of $104.94 million and a PE ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.20.

About JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

