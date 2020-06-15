Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Edmund Harrigan Sells 30,000 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Edmund Harrigan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,211.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KRTX traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.49. 306,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

