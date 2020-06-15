Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE KOD traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,148. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $82.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,727,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,313,996 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 34,268 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

