LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LAIX will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LAIX.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). LAIX had a negative return on equity of 590.12% and a negative net margin of 70.29%. The company had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of LAIX in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of LAIX by 3,243.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 970,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LAIX in the fourth quarter worth $15,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

LAIX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. LAIX has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $138.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

