Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4,400 Per Share

Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) announced a dividend on Monday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4,400 ($56.00) per share on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The’s previous dividend of $2,950.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,197.50 ($15.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 152. Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The has a 52-week low of GBX 740 ($9.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,040 ($25.96). The company has a market cap of $2.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,171.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is £167.58.

In other news, insider Richard Hughes purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £1,025.50 ($1,305.21) per share, for a total transaction of £25,637.50 ($32,630.14).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

