LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Trading 6.7% Higher

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.23, 768,251 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 780,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rowe raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.