LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Trading 6.7% Higher

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.23, 768,251 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 780,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rowe raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.
