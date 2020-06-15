Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Gap Down to $381.87

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $390.46, but opened at $381.87. Lockheed Martin shares last traded at $381.87, with a volume of 1,788,300 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.95. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

