Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) rose 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.74, approximately 222,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 197,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

LORL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $5.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

