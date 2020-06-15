Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Director Lawrence J. Deangelo Acquires 15,469 Shares

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Director Lawrence J. Deangelo purchased 15,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $144,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lawrence J. Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Lawrence J. Deangelo purchased 14,412 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $110,684.16.

On Thursday, May 14th, Lawrence J. Deangelo purchased 1,560 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $10,608.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Lawrence J. Deangelo purchased 15,000 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00.

NASDAQ:MRLN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 129,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 65.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRLN. ValuEngine downgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Marlin Business Services from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

