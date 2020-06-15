Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 3,000 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $48,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $50,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.32. 827,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,406,176. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $125.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

