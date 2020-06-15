MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Stock Price Up 6.2%

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.60, approximately 1,934,571 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,389,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.62.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.