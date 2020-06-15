Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Price Up 6%

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.50 and last traded at $74.39, approximately 509,582 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 598,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,918,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

