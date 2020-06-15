Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Price Up 6%

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.50 and last traded at $74.39, approximately 509,582 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 598,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.
MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66.
In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,918,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
