Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler Sells 37,575 Shares

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,575 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,148,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,322,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,473. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,520,000 after acquiring an additional 933,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,855,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,271,000 after acquiring an additional 260,382 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,515,000 after acquiring an additional 566,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.