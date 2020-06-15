Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.56. 1,710,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,208. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

