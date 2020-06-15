Mount Lucas Management LP Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.4% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.07. 6,366,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,183. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

