Namecoin (NMC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.65 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004765 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $2,401.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,467.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.01 or 0.02503406 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00656473 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000370 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

