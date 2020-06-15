National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down to $12.77

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $12.77. National-Oilwell Varco shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 6,228,804 shares changing hands.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.80.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 702,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,297,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $458,350,000 after buying an additional 409,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

