Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Up 5.1%

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.03, approximately 259,737 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 131,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi, S.p.A stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 5.14% of Natuzzi, S.p.A worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

