Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Up 5.1%

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.03, approximately 259,737 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 131,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.11.
About Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)
Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.
