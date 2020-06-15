Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at ($3.26), but opened at $4.60. Net Element shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 37,203,957 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

