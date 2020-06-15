Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Shares Gap Down to $15.30

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $15.30. Newell Brands shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 3,163,200 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Newell Brands by 48.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 157,549 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 510,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 180,424 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

