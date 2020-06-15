Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Short Interest Update

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,130,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 14th total of 20,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OMC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 85,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,576,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,935,000 after buying an additional 348,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after buying an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,749,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,260,000 after buying an additional 284,524 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,879,000 after buying an additional 196,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,006,000 after buying an additional 585,969 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.