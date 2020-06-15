PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down to $36.93

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.34, but opened at $36.93. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 1,443,000 shares changing hands.
PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,992,000 after buying an additional 8,508,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,676,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,746,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,220 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,375,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,604,000 after acquiring an additional 977,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,723,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,052 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
