PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down to $36.93

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.34, but opened at $36.93. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 1,443,000 shares changing hands.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,992,000 after buying an additional 8,508,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,676,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,746,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,220 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,375,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,604,000 after acquiring an additional 977,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,723,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,052 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

