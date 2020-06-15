Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.12

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.12 and last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 119300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($4.74). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

