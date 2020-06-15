Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

BTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. 2,315,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $37,454.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares in the company, valued at $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 68.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 370.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,202,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,350,000 after acquiring an additional 947,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 62.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 745,369 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 286,391 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 37.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 379,274 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 103,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

