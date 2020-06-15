Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 99.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $8.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.22 and a beta of 1.83. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFLT shares. TheStreet lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

In related news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $125,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,542. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,044. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 108,250 shares of company stock worth $533,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

